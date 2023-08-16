Progressive Climbs 8% On Higher Net Premiums In July

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported 20 percent increase in net premiums earned for July to $5.65 million compared to $4.69 million a year ago. Net premiums written for July 2023 increased 21 percent compared to the same period last year.

Currently, shares are at $135.60, up $135.47, up 8.33 percent from the previous close of $125.05 on a volume of 1,800,646.

