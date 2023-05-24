Progressive Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PGR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $131.42, changing hands as low as $130.94 per share. Progressive Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGR's low point in its 52 week range is $108.64 per share, with $149.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.65. The PGR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

