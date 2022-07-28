Progress Software's (NASDAQ:PRGS) Dividend Will Be $0.175

The board of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of September, with investors receiving $0.175 per share. The dividend yield will be 1.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Progress Software's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Progress Software's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:PRGS Historic Dividend July 28th 2022

Progress Software Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was $0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.70. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.8% over that duration. Progress Software has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Progress Software has been growing its earnings per share at 34% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Progress Software Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Progress Software might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Progress Software that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Progress Software not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

