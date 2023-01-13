Progress Software (PRGS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Progress Software PRGS is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 17.



The company recently provided an upbeat view for the to-be-reported quarter. Both non-GAAP revenues and earnings are expected to be within or above the guidance provided on Sep 27, 2022.



Progress Software anticipates revenues of $158-$166 million. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between $1.06 and $1.10 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has been unchanged at $1.09 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 18.5% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Progress Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 12.75% on average.

Progress Software Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Progress Software Corporation price-eps-surprise | Progress Software Corporation Quote

Progress Software has been benefiting from a strong portfolio, with a robust adoption rate for its Chef, OpenEdge, DataDirect and Sitefinity solutions. In the fiscal third quarter, the net dollar retention rate was 101.4%.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Progress Software has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

