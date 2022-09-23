Progress Software (PRGS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Progress Software PRGS is slated to release its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 27.



For the fiscal third quarter, revenues are expected to be in the range of $147-$150 million. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated between 96 cents and 98 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $148.01 million, suggesting a 3.01% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for earnings has been steady at 97 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a 17.8% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Progress’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 22.52%, on average.



Progress Software Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Progress Software Corporation price-eps-surprise | Progress Software Corporation Quote

Progress is benefiting from its strong portfolio and a solid contribution from Kemp. Moreover, strong contributions from DataDirect, DevTools, OpenEdge and Sitefinity products have driven top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company is expanding its portfolio with the launch of Chef cloud security product and MOVEit 2022. Progress’ expanded clientele is a positive with the net retention rate remaining more than 100% in recent quarters.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Progress has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Cadence Design CDNS has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and sports a Zacks Rank #1, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cadence shares are down 0.4% year to date.



National Instruments NATI has an Earnings ESP of +2.75% and a Zacks Rank #1.



National shares have declined 5.6% on a year-to-date basis.



Lattice Semiconductor LSCC has an Earnings ESP of +9.43% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Lattice shares are down 27.4% year to date.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



National Instruments Corporation (NATI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.