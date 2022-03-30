Progress Software (PRGS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.91, changing hands as high as $47.26 per share. Progress Software Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRGS's low point in its 52 week range is $41.68 per share, with $53.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.