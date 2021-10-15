Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.17

Progress Software Corporation's (NASDAQ:PRGS) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.17 per share on 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Progress Software's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Progress Software was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Progress Software Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGS:PRGS Historic Dividend October 15th 2021

It is great to see that Progress Software has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The first annual payment during the last 5 years was US$0.50 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.70. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Progress Software to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Progress Software has been growing its earnings per share at 61% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Progress Software Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Progress Software that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

