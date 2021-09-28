Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.17 per share on the 15th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Progress Software's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Progress Software's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Progress Software Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NasdaqGS:PRGS Historic Dividend September 28th 2021

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from US$0.50 in 2016 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.70. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.0% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Progress Software to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Progress Software has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 61% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Progress Software's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Progress Software that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

