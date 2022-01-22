Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

The board of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.17 per share on the 15th of March. The dividend yield will be 1.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Progress Software's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Progress Software's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 20.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:PRGS Historic Dividend January 22nd 2022

Progress Software Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the first annual payment was US$0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.70. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Progress Software has impressed us by growing EPS at 45% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Progress Software's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Progress Software might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Progress Software that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

