Progress Software Lifts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) lifted its outlook for the first quarter.

The company now expects adjusted earnings of $4.01 to $4.09 per share and adjusted revenues of $609 million to $617 million.

Previously, the company had expected adjusted earnings of $3.95 to $4.05 per share and adjusted revenues of $605 million to 615 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $4.02 per share on revenues of $611.77 million for the quarter.

