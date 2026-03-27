Progress Software EVP Sells 23,194 Shares as Stock Falls 40% Year Over Year

Key Points

An executive at Progress Software reported selling 23,194 shares of the company for $874K, based on a weighted average price of $37.69 per share on March 10–11, 2026.

The transaction represented roughly 60% of Sundar's direct common stock holdings, reducing direct ownership to 15,542 shares post-sale; however, the executive retained more ownership through stock options.

All shares sold were held directly; the activity involved exercising 4,020 options immediately before sale, with no indirect or trust participation.

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Sundar Subramanian, EVP and GM of Infrastructure Mgmt at Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS), reported the sale of 23,194 shares of Common Stock across March 10, 2026 and March 11, 2026, following the exercise of 4,020 stock options, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 23,194 Transaction value ~$874K Post-transaction common shares (direct) 15,542 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$566K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.69); post-transaction value based on the post-sale holdings value as of March 11, 2026 ($566,350.48).

Key questions

What was the structure and timing of the transaction?

The trade was executed as an exercise-and-sell, with 4,020 options exercised and a total of 23,194 shares sold directly in the open market across two days, March 10 and March 11, 2026.

The trade was executed as an exercise-and-sell, with 4,020 options exercised and a total of 23,194 shares sold directly in the open market across two days, March 10 and March 11, 2026. How does this trade compare to Sundar's historical trading activity?

This transaction is substantially larger than Sundar's historical median open-market sale of 1,227 shares.

This transaction is substantially larger than Sundar's historical median open-market sale of 1,227 shares. What is the impact on Sundar's overall equity exposure?

Following the sale, Sundar's direct Common Stock holdings declined from 38,736 to 15,542 shares.

Following the sale, Sundar's direct Common Stock holdings declined from 38,736 to 15,542 shares. What is the market context for this transaction?

The sale occurred with Progress Software Corporation shares priced at around $37.69, whereas the stock closed at $36.44 on March 11, 2026; as of March 15, 2026, the stock is priced at $34.30, with shares falling roughly 40% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/11/26) $37.69 Revenue (TTM) $977.83 million Net income (TTM) $73.13 million

Company snapshot

Progress Software Corporation offers a broad portfolio including application development platforms (OpenEdge), developer tools, web content management (Sitefinity), business rules management (Corticon), secure file transfer (MOVEit), infrastructure automation (Chef), and network monitoring solutions (WhatsUp Gold, Kemp LoadMaster, Flowmon).

The firm generates revenue primarily through software licensing, subscriptions, and support services, complemented by professional and training services.

It serves end users, independent software vendors, OEMs, and system integrators across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Progress Software Corporation is a mid-sized enterprise software provider with a global footprint and a diversified suite of mission-critical solutions. The company focuses on enabling organizations to develop, deploy, and manage business applications efficiently across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. Its competitive edge stems from a comprehensive product portfolio, strong recurring revenue streams, and a focus on automation and secure data connectivity.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s important to note that the transaction here was effected pursuant to a preexisting trading plan adopted in October, so investors shouldn’t draw too many conclusions about what this might mean for Progress Software, especially since the firm’s underlying fundamentals tell a nuanced story.



The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $253 million, up 18% year over year, with non-GAAP operating margins holding at a strong 38% and earnings power continuing to expand. Meanwhile, full-year revenue climbed 30% to nearly $978 million, while adjusted free cash flow reached about $247 million, underscoring the durability of its recurring revenue model and acquisition-driven growth strategy.



Still, that growth has come with balance sheet complexity and integration risk, including significant intangible assets and ongoing costs tied to prior deals. The market appears to be weighing those factors, with shares down roughly 40% over the past year despite solid operating momentum.



Ultimately, the takeaway is that this remains a cash-generative software platform trading at a discount, but execution matters most, and insider selling here does not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.