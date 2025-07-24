Progress Software Corporation Stock (PRGS) Opinions on New $1.5 Billion Credit Facility

Recent discussions on X about Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) have centered around the company's announcement of a new $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, a significant increase from its previous $900 million line. This move, intended to bolster growth and financial flexibility, has sparked varied reactions among users on the platform. Many are intrigued by the potential for strategic acquisitions or investments that this credit expansion could enable.
Additionally, a notable insider purchase by a company director, amounting to $250,000 in stock, has fueled speculation about confidence in PRGS's future performance. Some users on X have pointed to this as a positive signal amidst a backdrop of mixed analyst sentiments, including a recent downgrade that saw the stock hit a 52-week low. The conversations reflect a keen interest in how these developments might shape the company's trajectory.
Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.margin: 24px 0;
Progress Software Corporation Insider Trading Activity
Progress Software Corporation insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,167 shares for an estimated $2,643,297.
- ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,529 shares for an estimated $1,137,426.
- DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $466,647.
- IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,371 shares for an estimated $266,002.
- DAVID KRALL purchased 5,125 shares for an estimated $250,612
- YOGESH K GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,100 shares for an estimated $103,194
- YUFAN STEPHANIE WANG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,428 shares for an estimated $83,209
- SUNDAR SUBRAMANIAN (EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt) sold 501 shares for an estimated $30,210
Progress Software Corporation Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of Progress Software Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,140,631 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,753,902
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 722,081 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,194,392
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 478,627 shares (+54.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,654,076
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 436,094 shares (-36.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,463,201
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 381,611 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,656,782
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 374,456 shares (+3524.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,288,228
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 296,767 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,286,468
Progress Software Corporation Government Contracts
We have seen $100,601 of award payments to $PRGS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PROGRESS(R) DEVCRAFT COMPLETE DEVELOPER LICENSE: $51,574
- FY25 SITEFINITY RENEWAL: $18,635
- MAINTENANCE RENEWAL OF PROGRESS WHATSUP GOLD PACKAGE: $14,897
- PROGRESS DEVCRAFT COMPLETE DEV LICENSE RENEWAL: $11,461
- PROGRESS DEVCRAFT COMPLETE DEVELOPER SOFTWARE LICENSE: $4,032
Progress Software Corporation Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRGS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
Progress Software Corporation Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRGS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PRGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Fatima Boolani from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 07/15/2025
- Lucky Schreiner from DA Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 07/01/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $75.0 on 07/01/2025
- John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $83.0 on 04/01/2025
