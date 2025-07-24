Progress Software Corporation Stock (PRGS) Opinions on New $1.5 Billion Credit Facility

Recent discussions on X about Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) have centered around the company's announcement of a new $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, a significant increase from its previous $900 million line. This move, intended to bolster growth and financial flexibility, has sparked varied reactions among users on the platform. Many are intrigued by the potential for strategic acquisitions or investments that this credit expansion could enable.

Additionally, a notable insider purchase by a company director, amounting to $250,000 in stock, has fueled speculation about confidence in PRGS's future performance. Some users on X have pointed to this as a positive signal amidst a backdrop of mixed analyst sentiments, including a recent downgrade that saw the stock hit a 52-week low. The conversations reflect a keen interest in how these developments might shape the company's trajectory.

Progress Software Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Progress Software Corporation insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,167 shares for an estimated $2,643,297 .

. ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,529 shares for an estimated $1,137,426 .

. DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $466,647 .

. IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,371 shares for an estimated $266,002 .

. DAVID KRALL purchased 5,125 shares for an estimated $250,612

YOGESH K GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,100 shares for an estimated $103,194

YUFAN STEPHANIE WANG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,428 shares for an estimated $83,209

SUNDAR SUBRAMANIAN (EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt) sold 501 shares for an estimated $30,210

Progress Software Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of Progress Software Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Progress Software Corporation Government Contracts

We have seen $100,601 of award payments to $PRGS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Progress Software Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRGS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Progress Software Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRGS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PRGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Fatima Boolani from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Lucky Schreiner from DA Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $75.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $83.0 on 04/01/2025

