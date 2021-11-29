Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PRGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.79, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRGS was $48.79, representing a -9.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.99 and a 22.4% increase over the 52 week low of $39.86.

PRGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). PRGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports PRGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.66%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the prgs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRGS as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WFH with an decrease of -1.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRGS at 2.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.