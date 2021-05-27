Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PRGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.61, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRGS was $44.61, representing a -9.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.23 and a 31.01% increase over the 52 week low of $34.05.

PRGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). PRGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports PRGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.96%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

