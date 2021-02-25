Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.06% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRGS was $45.4, representing a -7.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.23 and a 61.62% increase over the 52 week low of $28.09.

PRGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). PRGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports PRGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.61%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRGS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 37.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRGS at 1.06%.

