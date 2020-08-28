Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PRGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.17, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRGS was $38.17, representing a -27.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.50 and a 35.88% increase over the 52 week low of $28.09.

PRGS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM). PRGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports PRGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.11%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRGS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRGS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 12.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRGS at 1.08%.

