Progress Software Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Progress Software beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$129m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 15%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:PRGS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Progress Software from four analysts is for revenues of US$533.5m in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to descend 11% to US$1.49 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$525.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.56 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$57.25, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Progress Software, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$55.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Progress Software is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Progress Software's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Progress Software's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 26% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Progress Software is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Progress Software analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Progress Software that you need to be mindful of.

