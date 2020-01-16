Progress Software Corp Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Progress Software Corp (PRGS):

-Earnings: -$4.74 million in Q4 vs. $8.64 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.11 in Q4 vs. $0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $35.72 million or $0.79 per share for the period. -Revenue: $117.04 million in Q4 vs. $98.10 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $110 - $113.0 Mln

