Progress Software Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Progress Software Corp (PRGS):

-Earnings: $17.66 million in Q4 vs. -$4.74 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.39 in Q4 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $41.12 million or $0.91 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.77 per share -Revenue: $122.39 million in Q4 vs. $117.04 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.76 Next quarter revenue guidance: $119 - $123 Mln

