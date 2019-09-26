Progress Software Corp Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share

(RTTNews) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $13.56 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $14.39 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $33.85 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $106.72 million from $92.60 million last year.

Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $33.85 Mln. vs. $24.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $106.72 Mln vs. $92.60 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $116 - $119 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.63 - $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $425 - $428 Mln

