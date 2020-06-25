Progress Software Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $16.97 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $8.18 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $28.66 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $100.38 million from $100.00 million last year.

Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $28.66 Mln. vs. $29.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $100.38 Mln vs. $100.00 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.82 - $2.86 Full year revenue guidance: $433 - $443 Mln

