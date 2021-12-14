Progress Software Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PRGS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.62, changing hands as low as $46.28 per share. Progress Software Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRGS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.91 per share, with $53.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.34.

