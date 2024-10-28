Progress Software appoints Arria to the role of Chief People Officer

Progress announced the appointment of Amanda Arria as Chief People Officer, CPO, effective October 28, 2024. In her new role, Arria will be responsible for all aspects of Progress’ global People Team function. She joins the Progress executive team, reporting directly to CEO Yogesh Gupta. Prior to Progress, Arria was Chief Human Resources Officer at EFI, a leader in digital imaging, where she led all aspects of the Human Resources function across both the EFI and Fiery businesses.

