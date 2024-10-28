News & Insights

Stocks

Progress Software appoints Arria to the role of Chief People Officer

October 28, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Progress announced the appointment of Amanda Arria as Chief People Officer, CPO, effective October 28, 2024. In her new role, Arria will be responsible for all aspects of Progress’ global People Team function. She joins the Progress executive team, reporting directly to CEO Yogesh Gupta. Prior to Progress, Arria was Chief Human Resources Officer at EFI, a leader in digital imaging, where she led all aspects of the Human Resources function across both the EFI and Fiery businesses.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PRGS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.