Progress' (PRGS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Progress Software PRGS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.02 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.09% but decreased 8.9% year over year.



Non-GAAP revenues of $177.5 million beat the consensus mark by 1.99% and increased 11.5% year over year.



On a constant-currency basis, annualized recurring revenues came in at $574 million, up 17% year over year, driven by strong contributions from OpenEdge, MarkLogic, Sitefinity, DevTools products and MOVEit and a net retention rate of 100%.

Quarter Details

Software license revenues were $56.3 million, up 5.9% year over year. Maintenance and service revenues were $120.7 million, up 16.1% year over year.



Top-line growth benefited from strong demand for Progress solutions, including OpenEdge, DataDirect and Sitefinity offerings.

Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 80 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 24.6%.



Product development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 100 bps to 19.2%.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 120 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 12.5%.



Progress reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 35.2%, which contracted 370 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Nov 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents (and short-term investments) were $127 million compared with $138 million as of Aug 31, 2023.



Progress generated $33 million in adjusted free cash flow compared with $46 million in the previous quarter.



During the fiscal fourth quarter, Progress repurchased $4 million of shares. At the end of the fiscal year, the company had $194 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, Progress expects non-GAAP revenues between $180 million and $184 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $180.5 million, indicating growth of 8.99% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Progress expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.12 and $1.16 per share. The consensus mark is currently pegged at $1.14 per share, indicating a decline of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



For fiscal 2024, non-GAAP revenues are projected between $722 million and $732 million compared with $694 million reported in fiscal 2023. Progress expects a strong contribution from MarkLogic.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 39% and 40% for fiscal 2024.



Non-GAAP earnings are projected between $4.58 and $4.68 per share for fiscal 2024.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues and earnings is currently pegged at $730.36 million and $4.68 per share, respectively.



Adjusted free cash flow is expected between $202 million and $212 million for fiscal 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.