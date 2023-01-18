Progress' (PRGS) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Progress Software PRGS reported its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.12 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.75% and jumped 21.7% year over year.



Non-GAAP revenues of $159.2 million lagged the consensus mark by 2.45% but increased 10.7% year over year, driven by strong demand for Chef, OpenEdge, DataDirect and Sitefinity solutions.



On a constant-currency basis, annualized recurring revenues came in at $497 million, up 3.5% year over year.

Quarter Details

Software license revenues were $53.2 million, up 28.9% year over year. Maintenance and service revenues were $104 million, up 5.1% year over year.



Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 130 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 25.5%.



Product development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 90 bps from the year-ago quarter’s tally to 18.2%.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 30 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 13.7%.



Progress reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 38.9%, which expanded 300 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Nov 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents (and short-term investments) were $251.8 million compared with $225.9 million as of Aug 31, 2022.



Progress generated $37.5 million in adjusted free cash flow compared with $39.2 million in the previous quarter.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Progress repurchased $1.5 million worth of shares. The company renewed its share repurchase authorization by $150 million, bringing the total buyback authorization to $228 million.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2023, Progress expects non-GAAP revenues between $157 million and $161 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $152.84 million, indicating growth of 3.61% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Progress Software expects non-GAAP earnings to be $1.04-$1.08 per share. The consensus mark is currently pegged at $1.04 per share, indicating growth of 7.22% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



For fiscal 2023, non-GAAP revenues are projected between $675 million and $685 million compared with $611 million reported in fiscal 2021.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 38% compared with 40% reported in fiscal 2021.



Non-GAAP earnings are projected between $4.09 and $4.17 per share compared with $4.13 reported in fiscal 2021.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues and earnings is currently pegged at $633.80 million and $4.39 per share, respectively.

