Progress' (PRGS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Progress Software PRGS reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.06 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.78% and increased 2% year over year.



Non-GAAP revenues of $179.2 million beat the consensus mark by 5.24% and increased 18.8% year over year.



On a constant-currency basis, annualized recurring revenues came in at $569 million, up 19% year over year, driven by the acquisition of MarkLogic and a net retention rate of more than 101%.

Quarter Details

Software license revenues were $56.4 million, up 25.9% year over year. Maintenance and service revenues were $121.8 million, up 17.2% year over year.



Top-line growth benefited from strong demand for Progress solutions, including OpenEdge, Loadmaster, Chef, Sitefinity Cloud and MarkLogic offerings.



Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 50 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 22.5%.

Product development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 30 bps from the year-ago quarter’s tally to 19.5%.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 90 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 12%.



Progress reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 37.5%, which contracted 310 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of May 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents (and short-term investments) were $125.5 million compared with $123 million as of Feb 28, 2023.



Progress generated $48 million in adjusted free cash flow compared with $47 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, Progress expects non-GAAP revenues between $172 million and $176 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $170.31 million, indicating growth of 12.88% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Progress expects non-GAAP earnings between 98 cents and $1.02 per share. The consensus mark is currently pegged at $1.02 per share, indicating a decline of 1.92% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



For fiscal 2023, non-GAAP revenues are projected between $690 million and $698 million compared with $610.6 million reported in fiscal 2022.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 38% and 39% for fiscal 2023.



Non-GAAP earnings are projected between $4.16 and $4.24 per share for fiscal 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues and earnings is currently pegged at $684.96 million and $4.14 per share, respectively.



Adjusted free cash flow is expected between $175 million and $185 million for fiscal 2023.

