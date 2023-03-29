Progress' (PRGS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Progress Software PRGS reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.19 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.42% and increased 5% year over year.



Non-GAAP revenues of $165.6 million beat the consensus mark by 4.36% and increased 12.3% year over year.



On a constant-currency basis, annualized recurring revenues came in at $569 million, up 20% year over year.

Quarter Details

Software license revenues were $57.6 million, up 34.7% year over year. Maintenance and service revenues were $106.7 million, up 4.4% year over year.



Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 250 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 20.6%.



Product development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 130 bps from the year-ago quarter’s tally to 18.5%.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 30 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 11.4%.



Progress reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 43.7%, which expanded 390 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Feb 28, 2023, cash and cash equivalents (and short-term investments) were $123 million compared with $251.8 million as of Nov 30, 2022.



Progress generated $47 million in adjusted free cash flow compared with $37.5 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2023, Progress expects non-GAAP revenues between $168 million and $172 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $170.7 million, indicating growth of 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Progress expects non-GAAP earnings to be 88-92 cents per share. The consensus mark is currently pegged at $1.02 per share, indicating a decline of 1.92% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



For fiscal 2023, non-GAAP revenues are projected between $680 million and $688 million compared with $610.6 million reported in fiscal 2022.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected between 38% and 39% for fiscal 2023.



Non-GAAP earnings are projected between $4.09 and $4.17 per share for fiscal 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 revenues and earnings is currently pegged at $680.61 million and $4.14 per share, respectively.



Adjusted free cash flow is expected between $175 million and $185 million for fiscal 2023.

