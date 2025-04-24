Progress Board Chair John R. Egan Receives Leadership in Corporate Governance Award from NACD New England

John R. Egan receives NACDNE's Leadership in Corporate Governance Award for his significant contributions to board leadership.

Progress announced that its Board Chair, John R. "Jack" Egan, has received the Leadership in Corporate Governance Award from the National Association of Corporate Directors New England Chapter (NACDNE). This award recognizes Egan's significant contributions to corporate governance and board leadership. As the founding managing partner of Egan-Managed Capital and a member of multiple prominent boards, Egan is praised for his strategic vision and dedication to fostering responsible governance practices. The award will be presented at the NACDNE Director of the Year Awards Gala in Boston on April 28, 2025. Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta emphasized the value Egan brings to the company through his leadership and insights.

Potential Positives

Egan's recognition with the Leadership in Corporate Governance Award enhances the company's reputation and credibility in corporate governance and board leadership.

This honor underscores the company's commitment to strong governance practices, which can attract investors and enhance stakeholder confidence.

The award highlights Egan's strategic vision and leadership, signaling potential stability and significant expertise at the board level, positively impacting company strategy.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights an award for corporate governance leadership, it may inadvertently suggest that the company has faced challenges in this area, necessitating such recognition.

The focus on individual accolades may divert attention from broader corporate performance metrics or challenges the company is currently facing.

Exclusive emphasis on one individual's achievements could raise questions about the depth of leadership and governance practices within the broader organizational structure.

FAQ

Who has received the Leadership in Corporate Governance Award?

John R. "Jack" Egan, the Board Chair of Progress, received the award from NACDNE.

What is the significance of the Leadership in Corporate Governance Award?

This award recognizes exceptional leadership and commitment to corporate governance excellence among board directors.

When will Jack Egan be recognized for this honor?

He will be formally honored at the NACDNE Director of the Year Awards Gala on April 28, 2025.

What roles does Jack Egan hold in addition to being Board Chair of Progress?

He is also the Lead Independent Director of NETSCOUT and has served on various other boards.

What is Progress known for?

Progress is a provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, helping organizations achieve transformational success.

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Progress



(Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced that its Board Chair, John R. "Jack" Egan, has been honored with the Leadership in Corporate Governance Award by the National Association of Corporate Directors New England Chapter (NACDNE). This distinguished recognition highlights Egan’s exceptional leadership, dedication to corporate governance excellence and commitment to fostering strong, responsible board practices.





A highly respected leader in the business and investment community, Egan is the founding managing partner of Egan-Managed Capital, L.P., a Boston-based venture capital firm. Throughout his career, he has served on the boards of numerous prominent organizations. In addition to his role at Progress, he is the Lead Independent Director of NETSCOUT and has previously been a board member for EMC Corp., Verint Systems, Inc., VMware and Boston College's Board of Trustees.





“Jack’s strategic vision and steadfast leadership have been invaluable to Progress,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress. “His recognition by NACDNE is a testament to his unwavering commitment to corporate governance excellence. We are privileged to benefit from his insight and experience.”





The Leadership in Corporate Governance Award is part of NACDNE’s Annual Director of the Year Awards, which celebrate the achievements of board directors across New England. Now in its 17th year, the ceremony honors individuals and boards that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in enhancing stakeholder value, strengthening governance structures and driving long-term corporate success.





Egan will be formally recognized at the NACDNE Director of the Year Awards Gala in Boston on April 28, 2025.







About Progress









Progress



(Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at



www.progress.com



.







Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.









Press Contact:







Jeff Young





Progress





+1-800-477-6473







pr@progress.com













