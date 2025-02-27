Progress Appoints Ed Keisling as Chief AI Officer to Drive AI Strategy and Innovation

Progress appoints Ed Keisling as Chief AI Officer to lead AI strategy and enhance AI-powered solutions globally.

Progress, a provider of AI-powered digital experience software, has announced Ed Keisling as its first Chief AI Officer. In this role, Keisling will lead the company's AI strategy and drive the development of AI solutions across its product portfolio, reporting to CEO Yogesh Gupta. Keisling, who has over 30 years of experience in technology and innovation, previously served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Progress and has held high-level positions in various tech firms. He aims to enhance the AI capabilities within Progress's offerings to meet evolving customer needs, emphasizing the significant impact of AI on business solutions. Progress continues to focus on delivering responsible AI software to its extensive customer base worldwide.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Ed Keisling as Chief AI Officer strengthens leadership in AI strategy and product development.

Keisling's extensive experience in driving innovation positions Progress to further enhance its AI-powered solutions.

Progress solidifies its commitment to meeting evolving customer needs by aligning its product offerings with an AI-first approach.

The company emphasizes its existing AI capabilities and long-standing expertise in delivering AI solutions to customers worldwide.

Potential Negatives

The creation of a new Chief AI Officer position may indicate that the current leadership structure is inadequate in addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by AI, which could reflect underlying issues with strategic management.

The need for a dedicated role focused on AI strategy could suggest that the company is lagging behind competitors in AI adoption and innovation, raising concerns about its market position.

The emphasis on transformation and alignment with evolving customer needs may imply that previous efforts in AI were insufficient, potentially leading to stakeholder doubts about the company’s past performance in this area.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Progress's Chief AI Officer?

Ed Keisling has been appointed as the Chief AI Officer (CAIO) of Progress to oversee the company's AI strategy.

What is Ed Keisling's role at Progress?

As the CAIO, Keisling will lead the AI strategy and enhance the company’s AI-powered product portfolio.

How will AI impact Progress's product offerings?

AI will redefine and evolve Progress's solutions, ensuring they align with the rapidly changing needs of customers.

What experience does Ed Keisling bring to Progress?

Keisling has over three decades of experience in technology, specializing in engineering, cloud computing, and infrastructure management.

How does Progress support its customers with AI?

Progress provides responsible AI-powered applications that help customers achieve transformational success amid disruptive change.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Progress



(Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the appointment of Ed Keisling as the Company’s Chief AI Officer (CAIO). In this newly created role, Keisling will be responsible for leading the AI strategy for Progress and for further transforming the Company’s product portfolio to support customers with their AI journeys. He will report directly to Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta.





“Ed is a transformational technology leader with over three decades of experience leading and driving change,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “Here at Progress, he has been instrumental in advancing our AI vision and innovation efforts. His ability to bridge engineering execution with strategic business goals has been evident throughout his career. Ed is shaping our AI-first approach as we align our product offerings to the rapidly evolving needs of our customers.”





Progress remains at the forefront of AI innovation, delivering responsible AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software to hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide.





“Our customers rely on Progress to power and solve mission-critical parts of their business, and AI is redefining how these solutions evolve,” said Keisling. “With recent advancements in AI, the pace of innovation is accelerating, removing traditional barriers to adoption. Progress has been offering AI capabilities within its products for years and has passionate teams already focused on this space. I am excited to further develop and lead this charge ensuring our customers have the tools, processes and expertise to fully leverage AI’s transformative potential and drive even further value with our products.”





Previously, Keisling served as Senior Vice President of Engineering for Infrastructure Management at Progress where he played a pivotal role in driving innovation and enhancing operational efficiency. Prior to Progress, he held various executive positions in the technology sector specializing in complex system architectures, cloud computing and large-scale infrastructure management. Keisling was a member of the executive leadership team at Vecna Technologies where he ran Engineering, IT, DevOps, Support, Program Management and Analytics. He also held senior engineering roles at Pegasystems for over 17 years.





Keisling continues to give his time to engineering development programs including the UNH Pathways Program and the MIT Undergraduate Practice Opportunities Program (UPOP), where he serves as a mentor and presenter.







About Progress









Progress



(Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible, AI-powered applications and experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at



www.progress.com



.







Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.







Press Contacts:





Kim Baker





Progress





+1-800-477-6473







pr@progress.com





