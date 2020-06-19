Progenity, which sells in vitro molecular tests for prenatal and disease screening, raised $100 million by offering 6.7 million shares at $15, within the range of $14 to $16. Progenity plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PROG. Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo Securities, Baird and Raymond James acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Progenity prices IPO at $15 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



