PROG Holdings' (NYSE:PRG) earnings growth rate lags the 14% CAGR delivered to shareholders

The PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) share price has had a bad week, falling 14%. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 60%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 142%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 23% drop, in the last year.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 14%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, PROG Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on PROG Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between PROG Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that PROG Holdings' TSR of 92% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in PROG Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 8.6%, against a market gain of about 41%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 14% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with PROG Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

