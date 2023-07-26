News & Insights

Markets
PRG

PROG Holdings Jumps On Upbeat Earnings, Raised Outlook

July 26, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG), a holding company providing commercial equipment finance and leasing services, are rising more than 22% Wednesday morning after reporting second-quarter results, better than the consensus estimates. The company also raised its full-year outlook, above analysts' view.

Profit for the second quarter increased to $37.2 million or $0.79 per share from $19.5 million or $0.37 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.92 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.65 per share.

Revenues for the second quarter were $592.8 million, a decrease of 8.7% from the same period last year. The consensus estimate was for $573.2 million.

For the full year, the company has raised its revenue as well as earnings outlook.

The company now sees full-year revenue to be in the range of $2.36 billion-$2.39 billion, up from the previous outlook of $2.3 billion-$2.375 billion provided earlier.

Adjusted EPS for the year is expected between $3.10-3.25, compared with prior outlook of $2.50-$2.77.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.67 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion for the year.

PRG, currently at $44.35, has traded in the range of $12.11 - $44.81 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.