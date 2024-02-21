PROG Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.58 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $36.09 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PROG Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.42 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $577.40 million from $612.10 million last year.

PROG Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $18.58 Mln. vs. $36.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $577.40 Mln vs. $612.10 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $620 Mln - $ 640 Mln

