PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$537k in the last 12 months

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PROG Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Steven Michaels for US$322k worth of shares, at about US$42.91 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$39.81. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 12.50k shares worth US$537k. On the other hand they divested 958.00 shares, for US$47k. Overall, PROG Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:PRG Insider Trading Volume February 1st 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that PROG Holdings insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PROG Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded PROG Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in PROG Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PROG Holdings you should know about.

