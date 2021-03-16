PROG Holdings, Inc. (AAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

PROG Holdings, Inc. (AAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 122.22% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAN was $26.5, representing a -14.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $31 and a 63.58% increase over the 52 week low of $16.20.

AAN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). Zacks Investment Research reports AAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -35.89%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV)

iShares Global 100 ETF (STSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZV with an increase of 70.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AAN at 1.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.