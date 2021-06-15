PROG Holdings, Inc. (AAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

PROG Holdings, Inc. (AAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 150% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.37, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAN was $36.37, representing a -2.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.49 and a 124.51% increase over the 52 week low of $16.20.

AAN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). Zacks Investment Research reports AAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.95%, compared to an industry average of 20.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAN as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Funds (AAN)

ProShares Trust (AAN)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (AAN)

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (AAN)

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (AAN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZV with an increase of 30.2% over the last 100 days. CALF has the highest percent weighting of AAN at 1.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.