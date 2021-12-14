PROG Holdings, Inc. (AAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

PROG Holdings, Inc. (AAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.62, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAN was $23.62, representing a -37% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.49 and a 45.8% increase over the 52 week low of $16.20.

AAN is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Gartner, Inc. (IT) and United Rentals, Inc. (URI). AAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports AAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.51%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aan Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZV with an increase of 5.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AAN at 1.23%.

