PROG Holdings, Inc. Reports Retreat In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $33.12 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $83.96 million, or $1.94 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PROG Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.27 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $595.10 million from $606.14 million last year.

PROG Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.12 Mln. vs. $83.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $1.94 last year. -Revenue: $595.10 Mln vs. $606.14 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.