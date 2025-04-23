PROG Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $34.71 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $21.96 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PROG Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.66 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $684.08 million from $641.87 million last year.

PROG Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

