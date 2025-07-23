PROG Holdings, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $38.48 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $33.77 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PROG Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.53 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $604.66 million from $592.16 million last year.

PROG Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.48 Mln. vs. $33.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $604.66 Mln vs. $592.16 Mln last year.

