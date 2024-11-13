News & Insights

Stocks

PROG Holdings Expands Board with New Appointments

November 13, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from PROG Holdings ( (PRG) ).

PROG Holdings, Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Robert Julian and Daniela Mielke, both of whom bring extensive experience in consumer retail, e-commerce, digital payments, and fintech. Their expertise is expected to enhance the company’s strategic focus on growth and expansion. As independent directors, they aim to drive consumer engagement and business profitability, aligning with PROG Holdings’ vision for a robust financial future.

For a thorough assessment of PRG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.