PROG Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PRG

In trading on Thursday, shares of PROG Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.14, changing hands as low as $49.53 per share. PROG Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.185 per share, with $67.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.97.

