PROG Holdings Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, fintech holding company PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) provided financial outlook for the second quarter, and raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.56 to $0.66 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.65 to $0.75 per share on total revenues between $550 million and $575 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.18 to $2.43 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.85 to $3.10 per share on total revenues between $2.285 billion and $2.360 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $2.00 to $2.34 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.00 per share on total revenues between $2.235 billion and $2.335 billion.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.86 per share on revenues of $2.32 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

