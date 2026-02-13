BioTech
Profusa, Mayo Clinic Partner To Advance High-Impact Oxygen Monitoring Technologies

February 13, 2026 — 10:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Profusa, Inc. (PFSA), a commercial-stage digital health company developing tissue-integrated biosensors, announced it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to advance clinical applications of its oxygen-monitoring technologies.

The collaboration is intended to accelerate regulatory pathways and support commercialization of Profusa's Lumee continuous tissue oxygen monitoring platform.

The partnership will focus on evaluating high-impact clinical uses of Profusa's oxygen-sensing technology across cardiovascular, renal, multi-organ, and orthopedic settings, where improved intra-organ postoperative perfusion monitoring may enhance patient outcomes. The collaboration also supports Profusa's planned U.S. commercialization of Lumee for chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI).

Michael Kendrick, M.D., Chair of the Department of Surgery at Mayo Clinic, noted that insufficient tissue oxygenation contributes to impaired wound healing, infection risk, and surgical complications. He said the collaboration provides an opportunity to leverage Profusa's platform to address unmet clinical challenges, including monitoring beyond subcutaneous tissue.

Profusa's Chairman and CEO Ben Hwang, Ph.D., highlighted that the Lumee technology is the result of more than a decade of development and over $100 million in investment. He described the platform as a first-of-its-kind system capable of continuous, real-time measurement of tissue oxygen directly within the body. The company aims to expand the technology's therapeutic reach by developing new tethered oxygen-monitoring products for additional indications.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the referenced technology and will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

The company recently completed a 1-for-75 reverse stock split on February 9, 2026.

