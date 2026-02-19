Profusa Lifts FY26 Sales View Backed By Purchase Orders Of Lumee Tissue Oxygen Moniters In Europe

(RTTNews) - Profusa, Inc. (PFSA), a commercial-stage digital health company, announced that it has raised its full-year 2026 sales guidance after receiving many purchase orders for the Lumee tissue oxygen monitoring system from its growing network of European distributors and physician customers.

Profusa increased its revenue guidance range for 2026 to $1.5 million to $3 million, compared to a previously announced range of $0.50 million to $2 million.

This was following the vascular surgeons presenting positive data from clinical studies conducted in the United States at the 2026 Leipzig Interventional Course in Germany and the 2025 Paris Vascular Insights in France.

Profusa's Lumee Oxygen Platform helps to monitor compromised tissue for peripheral artery disease, chronic wounds, and reconstructive surgery.

In August 2025, Profusa announced a commercial and clinical collaboration with Prof. Dr Marianne Brodmann at the Medical University of Graz, Austria. Under the collaboration, Prof. Brodmann will adopt the Lumee oxygen platform technology in her practice of approximately 1,500 annual vascular procedures.

In addition, as principal investigator (PI) of clinical studies that supported Lumee oxygen in its CE marking, Prof. Brodmann intends to integrate Profusa's platform technology in cases and clinical study programs.

In October 2025, the firm announced a collaboration with Yann Gouëffic, M.D., PhD, professor of vascular surgery in the Vascular Centre at Groupe Hospitalier Paris Saint Joseph, Paris, France and a surgeon in the field of critical limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI).

Under the agreement, Pr. Gouëffic will adopt Lumee oxygen monitoring technology in his practice and in clinical studies that advance the application of Lumee for home monitoring. Pr. Gouëffic and his associated practices account for approximately 8% of all CLTI cases in France.

In addition, on October 15, Profusa announced that it has expanded its commercial footprint for its Lumee Oxygen platform in Europe with the signing of a letter of intent to establish logistics and commercialisation footprint with Angiopro GmbH.

Initial markets targeted for launch and commercialization of the Lumee platform include Germany, the Benelux countries, Austria, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavia. Profusa then estimated it to cover approximately 35% of the European population through its intended distribution channels.

"We continue to mark our commercial progress and are excited by our growth journey ahead," said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa's Chairman and CEO.

The company also develops Lumee Glucose Platform, which is designed to monitor glucose levels in interstitial fluid.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, the firm reported reducing net debt from $34 million to $14 million as of October 31, 2025.

Also, the firm expects to capitalise on the European and US Lumee oxygen opportunity to $9 to $13 million in potential revenue in 2027.

Profusa expects to achieve $200 to $250 million in revenue by 2030.

PFSA has traded between $1.52 and $412.5 in the last 1 year. PFSA is down 8.97% at $1.61.

