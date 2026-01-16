Profusa Launches Lumee, Paving Way For First Commercial Revenue; Stock Jumps

(RTTNews) - Profusa, Inc. (PFSA) has taken a significant step toward commercializing its biosensor technology with the launch of its Lumee tissue-oxygen healthcare and research offerings, a move that also initiates the company's first commercial revenue.

Research-use-only offerings are commercially available, enabling immediate product and service revenue generation. The launch also targets the global contract research organization (CRO) market, which is projected to reach $47.9 billion in 2025 and grow at a 7% CAGR, underscoring the expanding opportunity for advanced biosensing platforms.

The Lumee platform is designed to continuously measure tissue oxygen levels using an injectable biosensor and optical reader. Tissue oxygenation is a key physiological parameter across wound care, vascular health, metabolic monitoring, and research applications, and continuous measurement has historically been limited by the constraints of intermittent or invasive assessment methods.

Profusa's newly launched offerings aim to address this gap by providing clinicians and researchers with real-time, longitudinal oxygen data. The company has positioned the Lumee system as a tool that could support improved decision-making in settings such as peripheral artery disease, chronic wounds, and tissue-viability studies.

According to the company, the commercial rollout represents an early milestone in its broader strategy to bring injectable biosensors into routine clinical and research use. The launch also marks the first time Profusa will recognize commercial revenue, following years of development supported by public-private partnerships and government-funded research programs.

PFSA has traded between a low of $0.06 and a high of $5.50. The stock is currently trading at $0.11, up 14.21%.

