Profusa, Inc. Launches $100 Million Bitcoin Treasury Strategy to Enhance Shareholder Value

Profusa initiates Bitcoin treasury strategy, planning to use $100 million in proceeds for Bitcoin purchases and debt repayment.

Profusa, Inc., a digital health company based in Berkeley, California, has announced the initiation of a Bitcoin treasury strategy through a Securities Purchase Agreement with Ascent Partners Fund LLC, which may lead to the purchase of up to $100 million in the company’s common stock. The net proceeds from this agreement, provided the company's cash balance exceeds $5 million, will be allocated to buying Bitcoin as a reserve asset. The company plans to sell the common stock at a price of 97% of the lowest volume-weighted average price over the five trading days following each sale and is set to issue cashless warrants to Ascent as part of the deal. Profusa's Chairman and CEO, Ben Hwang, emphasized the strategic importance of holding Bitcoin to protect shareholder value in an era of economic instability and indicated that the company would start its Bitcoin purchases soon, with details to be shared quarterly.

Potential Positives

Profusa is initiating a Bitcoin treasury strategy, positioning itself to leverage the potential benefits of Bitcoin as a reserve asset, thereby aiming to enhance shareholder value.

The Company has secured a substantial $100,000,000 Securities Purchase Agreement, indicating strong financial backing and confidence from Ascent Partners Fund LLC.

Profusa plans to disclose its Bitcoin holdings quarterly, promoting transparency and potentially increasing investor confidence in the Company's financial strategy.

Potential Negatives

The execution of a Securities Purchase Agreement to buy Bitcoin may raise concerns among investors about the volatility and risk associated with cryptocurrency investments.

The company is required to maintain a minimum cash balance of $5,000,000 to execute its treasury strategy, which could raise liquidity concerns if they fail to meet this threshold.

The issuance of new shares under the ELOC could lead to dilution of existing shareholders' equity, negatively impacting their investment value.

FAQ

What is Profusa's new Bitcoin treasury strategy?

Profusa is initiating a strategy to purchase Bitcoin using proceeds from a Securities Purchase Agreement with Ascent Partners Fund LLC.

How much Bitcoin does Profusa plan to purchase?

The company aims to use up to $100,000,000 from the sale of its Common Stock for Bitcoin purchases.

What will the Bitcoin be used for?

Bitcoin will serve as Profusa's primary treasury reserve asset and may be used for debt repayment.

When will Profusa disclose its Bitcoin holdings?

Profusa plans to disclose its Bitcoin holdings on a quarterly basis as part of its financial reporting.

Who are the legal advisors for Profusa's ELOC agreement?

ArentFox Schiff LLP and Lucosky Brookman LLP are serving as legal advisors for Profusa and Ascent, respectively.

BERKELEY, Calif, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering the next generation of technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, today announced that it is initiating a Bitcoin treasury strategy via the execution of a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “ELOC”) with Ascent Partners Fund LLC, (“Ascent”), pursuant to which Ascent will purchase up to $100,000,000 of the Company’s Common Stock. 100% of the net proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin (which can be used for debt repayment) provided that the Company’s cash balance on the date of the put exceeds $5,000,000.





Under the ELOC the Company will be able to put its shares of Common Stock to Ascent at a price per share equal to 97% of the lowest volume-weighted average price of the Common Stock (“VWAP”) in the 5 trading days immediately after each such put. The maximum amount of each put will be lower of $5,000,000 and 100% of the average daily traded value of the Common Stock on the 5 trading days immediately preceding the date of such put.





If the Company’s cash balance at the time of any put under the ELOC is less than $5,000,000, the net proceeds shall be allocated first to bring the Company’s cash balance to $5,000,000 and the remaining proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin, which will serve as the Company's primary treasury reserve asset.





The ELOC will be subject to execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions. The number of shares issuable under the ELOC (including the number of shares subject to warrants to be issued to Ascent and described below) will be limited to 19.9% of the Company’s number of issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock until shareholders approve the issuance of the total number of shares subject to the ELOC.





In connection with the implementation of the ELOC the Company will issue cashless warrants to purchase 900,000 shares of the Company’s Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.01 per share to Ascent.





"As we continue on the journey to provide the best-in-class, AI-driven digital health platform for the benefit of chronic disease and health and wellness management, it is critical that we leverage opportunities to manage our resources to enable maximum shareholder value. In an era of accelerating monetary debasement, holding Bitcoin on our balance sheet represents a strategic move to safeguard shareholder value and align with a digital future. This strategy also aligns Profusa with leading adopters whose Bitcoin holdings have contributed to shareholder returns. We anticipate working with Ascent to establish a low cost, capital efficient, best of breed, Bitcoin treasury strategy reflecting our strong conviction in Bitcoin as the digital store of value for the future. We look forward to embarking on this treasury management strategy to accelerate our core mission,” said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO.





The Company anticipates its first Bitcoin purchases will occur this week and will disclose its Bitcoin holdings on a quarterly basis as part of its standard financial reporting.







No Offer or Solicitation











This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offering of the securities under the ELOC will be made pursuant to a registration statement.







Advisors











ArentFox Schiff LLP acted as legal advisor to the Company, and Lucosky Brookman LLP acted as legal advisor to Ascent.







About Profusa











Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.





“LUMEE”, “PROFUSA” and the PROFUSA logo are registered trademarks of Profusa Inc. in the United States, Canada, European Union, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia.





For more information, visit



https://profusa.com.









Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this press release (this “Press Release”) may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance of Profusa or the combined company. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “propose,” “seek,” “should,” “strive,” “will,” or “would” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may be beyond the control of Profusa and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks regarding the highly volatile nature of the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as well as the risk that the Company's stock price may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Profusa and its management are inherently uncertain. Profusa cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. There are risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy/final prospectus relating to the business combination, which has been filed with the SEC, and described in other documents filed by Profusa from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Profusa cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate.







Contacts













Investor and Media Contacts







email:



info@coreir.com







phone: 1 (212) 655-0924



