Profusa Enters Option Agreement To Acquire G3 Vision Labs; Shares Plunge

(RTTNews) - Profusa, Inc. (PFSA), a digital health company, announced the signing of an option agreement that provides Profusa the right and option to acquire G3 Vision Labs, Inc. and its subsidiaries, Med Screen Laboratories Inc., Dominion Diagnostics LLC, and Acutis Diagnostics Inc.

G3 provides laboratory testing solutions, clinical insight, and reporting tools for health care teams to make informed treatment decisions, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes.

As consideration for the option, Profusa issued 201,120 common shares and 52,903.566 shares of Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock. Pursuant to the Agreement, Profusa's ability to exercise the option is subject to stockholder approval.

If Profusa exercises the option contemplated by the agreement, the counterparties will be entitled to receive an additional 53,918.113 preferred shares. The option is exercisable at any time on or before the date G3 delivers specified financial information and for 90 days thereafter, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

Upon exercise of the option, the combined entity is expected to become a public diagnostics company with nationally certified CLIA laboratories and recurring revenue streams from a diverse mix of providers in the addiction treatment, pain management, and behavioural health markets.

Based on unaudited management information, G3's 2025 Net Revenues are estimated to be approximately $111 million.

Tungsten Advisors served as the financial advisor to Profusa.

PFSA has traded between $0.8610 and $ 1,297.50 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's (July 31, 2026) trade at $1.06.

In the overnight market, PFSA is down 7.50% at $0.98 on Monday

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