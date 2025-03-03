Is ProFunds UltraChina Investor (UGPIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for China - Equity funds, it would not be wise to start your search with ProFunds UltraChina Investor (UGPIX). UGPIX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

UGPIX is one of many China - Equity mutual funds to choose from. These funds focus their investments almost exclusively on stocks in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. We tend to associate the Chinese economy with vast export-focused manufacturing, and although this is still important, China is increasingly catering to its booming middle class. If this approach sounds appealing to you, UGPIX could be the way to go.

History of Fund/Manager

ProFunds is based in Columbus, OH, and is the manager of UGPIX. ProFunds UltraChina Investor made its debut in February of 2008, and since then, UGPIX has accumulated about $23.82 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by Alexander Ilyasov who has been in charge of the fund since August of 2020.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. UGPIX has a 5-year annualized total return of -28.26% and is in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -27.47%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, UGPIX's standard deviation comes in at 92.1%, compared to the category average of 26.18%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 78.65% compared to the category average of 27.54%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.93, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. With a negative alpha of -18.19, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, UGPIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.77% compared to the category average of 1.41%. UGPIX is actually more expensive than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $15,000 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, ProFunds UltraChina Investor ( UGPIX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, ProFunds UltraChina Investor ( UGPIX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

Don't stop here for your research on China - Equity funds. We also have plenty more on our site in order to help you find the best possible fund for your portfolio. Make sure to check out www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for more information about the world of funds, and feel free to compare UGPIX to its peers as well for additional information. Zacks provides a full suite of tools to help you analyze your portfolio - both funds and stocks - in the most efficient way possible.

