ProFrac prices IPO below target range to raise $288 million

May 12 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC.O, an oilfield services company backed by billionaires Dan and Farris Wilks, priced its initial public offering at $18 per share, well below its target range, valuing the firm at $1.7 billion.

The company had earlier set the indicative price range at between $21 and $24 apiece.

ProFrac's listing, which raised $288 million from the issue of 16 million new shares, comes in a rocky year for U.S. capital markets and underscores the challenges facing IPO-bound Reddit Inc and Mobileye, the self-driving car unit of Intel Corp INTC.O.

Several companies have postponed or shelved their U.S. listing plans as the Russia-Ukraine war and the prospect of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve roil global markets.

Excelerate Energy's IPO in April was a bright spot, however, as the provider of floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals benefited from the war boosting energy prices and driving up demand for LNG.

Founded in 2016, ProFrac provides hydraulic fracturing services with operations primarily focused in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Uinta and the Appalachian regions.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Juby Babu and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Devika Syamnath)

